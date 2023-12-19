Matchday: Africa Cup Finals

Africa Cup Finals Game: Uganda vs. Kenya

Uganda vs. Kenya Uganda 186/8

Kenya 95 all out

Uganda won by 91 runs

Cricket Cranes retained their Africa Title after defeating Kenya in a one-sided final in South Africa.

Kenya won the toss and elected to bowl first but Simon Ssesazi got stuck into the Kenyan Captain Lucas Oluoch taking 18 runs off the first over before falling on the last ball of the opening over.

Roger Mukasa and Riazat Ali Shah didn’t hang around much but the innings were kept together by a well-crafted half-century from Robinson Obuya (57) with contributions coming throughout the team.

Uganda finished on a tournament-high of 186/8 in their 20 overs.

In pursuit of the total, Kenya failed to get going with the required rate going up in every over. Henry Ssenyondo (4/20) was the pick of the bowlers with Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani cleaning up the rest of the wickets.

Uganda ran out as winners by 91 runs in a one-sided final.

Uganda lost its opening game of the tournament to Rwanda and only big victories against Malawi and Mozambique helped them to finish on top of the group. They walked past Botswana in the semifinal by 10 wickets to set up a final with old enemy Kenya.

The combination of Roger Mukasa and Simon Ssesazi at the top of the order looked to have clicked while Henry Ssenyondo and Bilal Hassun were very good with the ball.

Robinson Obuya is starting to get comfortable in the murky waters of international cricket and he becomes an option for the technical team.

The victory crowned a perfect year for the Cricket Cranes who qualified for the World Cup just last month.