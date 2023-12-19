Wednesday December 20, 2023 @ 4pm

Mbarara City vs Kitara – Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara

Arua Hill vs Maroons – Paridi stadium, Adjumani

Arua Hill host Maroons aiming to pick their second win of the season at Paridi stadium in Adjumani on Wednesday.

The Kongolo are still at the bottom of the standings with only five points which have all come at home as they are yet to pick a point on the road.

They will hope to use the support at Paridi to overcome a Maroons side that are tough whenever playing away from home.

The Prison warders five points on the road winning four of the six games away from Luzira.

David Ndihabwe and Joel Nasasira are in the Maroons squad to face former bosses.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a win for Arua Hill.