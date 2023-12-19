The new year will begin with two mouth-watering clashes in the men’s quarterfinals of the ongoing 2023 Uganda Cup. The first is a repeat of last season’s league title-decider back in May and the other is one of the fiercest rivalries in the country.

Uganda Cup 2023 Men’s Quarterfinal Pairings:

Platinum Credit Heathens vs Jinja Hippos

KCB Kobs vs Stanbic Black Pirates

Impis vs Lifeguard Rams

Kampani’s Eagles vs Plascon Mongers

Kobs will host Black Pirates at Legends while Impis and Rams will face off at Makerere. These will be the headline fixtures of the quarterfinals which will be played on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

The other two quarterfinals are no less exciting. Current Uganda Cup holders Heathens will take on Hippos for the first time after the transfer drama involving two of the latter’s key players. Eagles were the dark horse of the pool phase when they beat Pirates and Buffaloes to top spot in Pool B. Their reward is a home match against Mongers in their first-ever quarterfinals.

For the rest of the teams in the men’s competition – those that finished in third place and below, the conclusion of the pool phase spells the end of their 2023 Uganda Cup campaign.