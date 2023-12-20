AUUS Games 2023 | Quarterfinals

UCU 0-1 Bugema

Uganda Martyrs 3-0 Makerere

Nkumba 3-0 MUBS

IUIU 5-0 Bishop Stuart

Semifinals

Nkumba vs Bugema

IUIU vs Uganda Martyrs

Isaac ‘Messi’ Ssenyunja scored the all-important strike as Bugema registered a narrow 1-0 victory against hosts UCU in the ongoing AUUS Games 2023 on Wednesday afternoon.

It was a close game right from word go and a moment of brilliance from the quick forward separated the two sides.

UCU goalkeeper John Collins Wesonga made two successive saves don’t denying Sulaiman Ssentongo’s shot and later Isaac Ssenyunja’s rebound.

On the other hand, UCU came close in the 18th minute after Geoffrey Gaganga’s volley off Isaac Ofoyrwoth went inches above the frame.

It was a seesaw affair as both sides had a fair share of the ball possession.

Half way the first half, Innocent Musuku went through a forest of bodies before he released the on-running Ssentongo but the

Ssenyunja’s long-range effort put Bugema in the lead with 25 minutes to play. Wesonga tried to palm away the effort but the ball slipped through his hands.

Ofoyrwoth had two chances to level matters but failed to find the back of the net.

After winning the duel, Bugema will lock horns with Nkumba University while in the other semifinal game, Uganda Martyrs face IUIU.