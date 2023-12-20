AUUS Games 2023 | Semifinals

Uganda Martyrs 1(3)-1(1) IUIU

Nkumba 1(2)-1(4) Bugema

Thursday, December 21 | Fixtures

Final

Bugema vs Uganda Martyrs

Bronze Game

Nkumba vs IUIU

Uganda Martyrs University is set to lock horns with Bugema University in search of football gold at the ongoing AUUS Games 2023 on Wednesday evening.

To reach the finals, Uganda Martyrs secured a 3-1 penalty shootout victory after a one-all stalemate in a closely contested game.

The game kicked off on a slow note and it was evident that players from either side were not fresh having played intense games in the morning.

Akbar Sentongo nodded Uganda Martyrs into the lead in the 16th minute. The defensive midfielder was alert on the near post to node Joseph Kayondo’s corner kick.

Lanky forward Kaija Sunny nearly doubled the Saints’ lead but the effort landed on the side net.

Shafick Kawooya nearly restored parity for IUIU through a well curled freekick but his effort went inches above the frame.

Kayondo made a goalline clearance to deny IUIU who nearly levelled matters through roving left back Emmanuel Shikaga.

Before the halftime whistle was blown Sudaisi Pere wasted a glorious chance to bring back IUIU in the game as he skied the ball with an empty net at his disposal.

Just after the restart, Ismail Tabula failed to find the target missing a seater at the six-yard marker after a howler by Uganda Martyrs custodian Saddam Okoboi.

In added time, Faisal Musamali brought the game level and also set the two teams into a penalty shootout.

Joseph Kayondo, Emmanuel Ogwang and Robert Kibalwa scored for Uganda Martyrs while Akbar Ssetongo’s kick rattled off the frame.

Only Shikaga converted for IUIU while Leonard Walwasa, Ismail Tabula and Denis Onango all missed their attempts.