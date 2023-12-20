AUUS Games 2023 | Football

Makerere 0-3 Uganda Martyrs

Uganda Martyrs pulled off a shocker after grilling Makerere University in a 3-0 victory during the ongoing AUUS Games 2023 at Mukono Primary on Wednesday morning.

To reach the quarterfinals, Uganda Martyrs qualified as best losers but went all the way to see off Makerere University that had topped Group A without losing a game.

The Saints turned up strong and it was evident that they were utilising their second chance gladly without leaving a stone unturned.

Makerere got the first chance of the game when Ivan Oceng released Emmanuel Ekwong but the forward was seconds slow allowing the ball to be picked up by Uganda Martyrs custodian Sadam Okoboi.

Makerere University’s custodian Joel Wejuli made a howler in the 19th minute as Sanny Kaija’s powerful effort went through his slippery gloves.

Uganda Martyrs suffered a big blow after hardworking midfielder Vincent Masumbuko was stretched off the field of play after a nasty challenge and Henry Tumusiime replaced him in the 20th minute.

Calvin Peter Emayo doubled Uganda Martyrs’ lead with a well curled effort into the back of the net. The forward directed home a rebound after Bahinguzi Owomugisha’s poor clearance.

Three minutes into the second half, Ekwong whipped in a good freekick but Makerere failed to make contact on the ball as it sailed an inch away from the frame.

The Saints were given a clear chance to get the third goal after Emayo remained with a keeper to beat but his final effort was way far from the target.

Kaija put the icing on the cake with a lofted effort that beat Makerere’s custodian Wejuli who was off his goal line.

With two minutes to full time, Valentino Odoi lost his cool and elbowed Isaac Byaruhanga and was sent off with a straight red card.

At full-time, the Nkozi-based side claimed all bragging rights and also secured their clean sheet in the ongoing tournament.