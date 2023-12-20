There was no winner between Mbarara City FC and Kitara FC as the two sides faced off on Wednesday at Kakyeka Stadium.

The highly anticipated clash produced no goals despite either side getting good scoring opportunities.

The game saw several players at Kitara FC returning a place they used to call home.

Brian Aheebwa, Solomon Okwalinga, Paul Mucureezi, Jasper Aheebwa and Jude Ssemugabi among others had previously played for the Ankole Lions.

Additionally, Kitara FC head coach Brian Ssenyondo too was facing his former paymasters.

Kitara had the better opportunities on the day coming close on several occasions but could not find the breakthrough.

Jasper Aheebwa had his headed effort ricochet off the upright, Mucureezi too got close but his effort was saved by goalkeeper Hakim Nsamba.

Ssemugabi too was denied by the crossbar in stoppage time.

Mbarara City player Seiri Arigumaho was rushed to hospital after sustaining concussion when he collided with Kitara FC goalkeeper Chrispus Kusiima.

The result leaves Kitara FC in third place on 23 points while Mbarara City move one place up to ninth on 13 points.