AUUS Games 2023 | Volleyball

UCU 3-1 KIU

Final: UCU vs Bugema

Uganda Christian University registered a 3-1 victory against Kampala International University in Volleyball during the ongoing AUUS Games 2023 on Wednesday afternoon.

After four thrilling sets, Uganda Christian University came out of the battlefield victorious with yet another outstanding performance.

Once again, the Doves enjoyed a great ambience with the backing of their loud and active home crowd.

The first set ended 25-17 in favour of the Doves who started on the front foot. They went on to win the second set to before they slipped in the third.

The Doves later regained their golden touch seeing off the fighting KIU 25-14 in the fourth quarter.

To seal the victory, the Doves’ captain Gideon Angiro was exceptional as his hard spike kept piercing through KIU’s blocks.

After the victory, UCU coach Elias Isiagi had mixed feelings noting it was not the best performance from the boys.

“We can play and handle the game better. We had a few mistakes and need to concentrate more because we are facing good sides that can easily punish you,” he said.

However, Bugema will not be a walkover for UCU because they have done such great work throughout the tournament.