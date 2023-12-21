AUUS Games 2023 | Finals

Men : UCU 109-78 Ndejje

: UCU 109-78 Ndejje Women: UCU 70-45 MUBS

Uganda Christian University (UCU) returned to court and finished the business of securing gold for both Men and Women.

UCU Canons humbled Ndejje University after a well-deserved 109-78 victory in the ongoing AUUS Games on Thursday morning.

Unlike most of the basketball games that were played under floodlights, this one was played in the morning and the atmosphere was silent, far from the usual.

Ndejje University kicked off with great fuel and energy giving the impression that they would give UCU a hard time but the final result read something different.

After the first quarter, Ndejje was trailing by 14 points (29-15). UCU was patient with their play and weaved several great attacks piercing through Ndejje’s aggressive defense.

UCU led by 25 points (60-35) going into the long break. Nicholas Natuhereza’s troops seemed to be sailing away as Ndejje got stuck failing to find a solution.

The third quarter witnessed many highlights as Joel Kayira, Peter Sifuma pulled off dunks while Kevin Kasobya and Lwabaga Ibanda scored from outside the paint.

After the final whistle, UCU had easily won the game by 31 points (109-78). The Canons secured the bragging rights without even taking the gears a notch higher.

Basketball Medals

Men

Uganda Christian University – Gold

Ndejje University – Silver

Bugema University – Bronze

Women

Uganda Christian University – Gold

Victoria University – Silver

Makerere University Business School – Bronze