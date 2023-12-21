Overview: Roving right back Elvis Bwomono started his professional career at Southend United where he made 132 appearances between 2017 and 2021.

Uganda Cranes roving right back Elvis Okello Bwomono is back to the United Kingdom, at Scotland’s St Mirren Football Club.

Bwomono, 25, has been featuring at IBV in Icelandic premier league since May 2022, earning 48 caps.

His move to Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren Football Club is subject to international clearance and registration.

Elvis Bwomono at St Mirren Football Club

For the past weeks, Bwomono has been training with Saints and joins them until the end of the season with the club holding the option to extend by a further year.

Bwomono started his professional career at Southend United where he made 132 appearances between 2017 and 2021.

After completing his education at Hatch End High School, he moved to Queens Park Rangers for the Youth career.

He will be available for selection once the January 2024 transfer window opens.

“I am delighted to join St Mirren Football Club. I have been here for a few weeks training, getting to understand the philosophy and the club as well. It’s been fantastic. Everything has been great both on and off the pitch. The boys have been very good with me, it’s a very good group. Training has been really good and the boys have helped me settle in. I knew about the club from the likes of Anton Ferdinand and Joe Shaughnessy playing here. I know Richard [Taylor] as well and when I knew I was coming up here I spoke to him and he told me lots about the club. I can’t wait to get started.” Bwomono is quoted by St Mirren.com.

Elvis has entered the building.



We are delighted to announce the signing of Elvis Bwomono on a short-term deal until the end of the season subject to international clearance and registration. #OurStMirren #COYS — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) December 13, 2023

Manager Stephen Robinson added: “Elvis comes with a lot of experience. He’s played a lot of games in England and came back from a good playing period in Iceland as well. We’re really pleased with him. He’s been training with us for two or three weeks now. It’s similar to what we’ve done previously with Richard Taylor and Caolan Boyd-Munce. He comes in on a short-term deal with the view to extending that. I think he’ll be a big asset to the club.

“He’s a right-sided wing-back, that can play left-side and in the middle of the park. He’s a brilliant athlete, strengthens the squad and gives us another option with Ryan Strain out. It was a position we were looking to strengthen and Ryan’s injury sped it up.

“He won’t be available until the Celtic game on January 2 as he can’t be registered out with the transfer window.”

Bwomono has earned three international caps with the Uganda Cranes since 2020.

In Scotland, he joins other Ugandans as Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell) and Sadat Happy Anaku (Dundee United).