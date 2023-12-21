Express FC returned to the winning trail in remarkable fashion on Thursday as they swept aside NEC FC in Lugogo.

The Red Eagles had endured a poor run that had seen them go seven games without victory. To be exact, Express had last won 1-0 against Soltilo Bright Stars FC on 21st October.

The poor patch led to the sacking of coach James Odoch and his replacement Alex Isabirye had also endured two losses to SC Villa and Kitara.

Thursday’s game against NEC FC was more of a moment for redemption and indeed the performance explained it all as they went ahead to win 5-2.

Not even Cromwell Rwothomio’s opener for the hosts just after three minutes unfazed the determined Red Eagles.

When the gates opened, only time could stop them from scoring as many as they could on the day.

In the 17th minute, Isaac Wagoina draw the game level capitalizing on a goalkeeping howler by Ismael Maganda who fumbled with Emmanuel Wasswa’s free kick and spilled the ball for the former to tap home.

At the half hour mark, Wasswa got onto the score sheet with a finish at the near post.

Express were awarded a penalty in the 42nd minute and Wagoina took it perfectly sending goalkeeper Maganda the wrong way and the score board read 3-1 going into the break.

Even after recess, Express FC remained relentless and mounted attack after attack.

Steven Ssenfuma scored Express’ fourth of the day thanks to Eddie Ssebandeke who made the donkey on the left before offering a cutback for the former to tap home.

Wasswa got his second of the day and Express’ fifth in the 82nd minute, converting from the spot to put the game beyond reach.

There was a late goal for the hosts with Express defender Andrew Kaggwa tapping into his own net in the 86th minute.

The result lifts Express FC to 8th place on 13 points while NEC FC remain fifth on the table with 20 points.