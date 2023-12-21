Thursday December 21, 2023

Busoga United vs URA – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 4pm

URA could win back-to-back games for the first time this season if they overcome tricky Busoga United.

The two face off at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru with both coming off contrary results as URA walloped Arua Hill 4-1 while Busoga United lost 3-0 to Wakiso Giants.

David Obua will miss two of his key players in Joshua Lubwama and Hassan Kalega through injury but says he has had time to try and work with his lads on how he wants them to play.

Find out what the boss had to say ahead of @Busogautdfc 🆚 Tax Collectors… https://t.co/LKegxxHVqj — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) December 20, 2023

“They will be great misses but we have able replacements, that’s why we signed 35 players,” said Obua.

“Thankfully, we have had some good time since our last game and the weather has been friendly,” he added.

The tax men 7th on the log with 16 points are just five points and as many positions ahead of Busoga United.

Head-to-head (h2h) and results

The previous 13 league meetings between Busoga and URA have been close with the tax men just one win ahead with five against Busoga’s four [D4]

URA have won their last two visits to Busoga United with an aggregate score of 7-1. They had failed to beat the hosts on four occasions before.

David Obua’s team are without a win on the road this campaign losing three and sharing spoils in as many.

All the defeats have come in the last three games.

Busoga United have also picked just one win at home this season – a huge one though as they beat KCCA 2-1