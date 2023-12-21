Friday December 22, 2023

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 7pm

All roads lead to St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Friday evening as Vipers face off with BUL in the top of the table clash in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

BUL come into the game on 26 points, ahead of second placed Vipers and understand that a draw will be enough to keep them afloat.

However, they must contest without their first choice centre back pairing of Walter Ochora and Ben Tahomera who got marching orders in the draw at Express.

The duo missed the 1-1 draw with NEC which puts their form at just two wins in the last five outings.

Vipers have lost one and drawn one of the last five but will be favourites coming into this clash despite failing to take advantage in the last outing when they drew with Maroons in Luzira.

Strikers Alex Kitaata and Samuel Ssekamatte hold the key to unlock the Vipers’ backline that has conceded seven goals, the least in the division but the same will be the task Yunus Sentamu, Eric Kambale and Milton Karisa have to do against Abel Kikomeko’s charges.

Head-to-head (h2h) and results

Vipers have won a whopping 13 of the recent 21 league meetings between the two sides [L2, D6]

The champions are unbeaten in the past thirteen league games against the Jinja based side.

BUL have only one win game away at Vipers and that was in 2016.