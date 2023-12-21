AUUS Games 2023 | Finals

Men : UCU 3-2 Bugema

: UCU 3-2 Bugema Women: UCU 3-1 Kampala University

Uganda Christian University (UCU) dug deep to scoop gold for Volleyball at the AUUS Games 2023 on Thursday morning.

In a tight game that attracted a huge crowd, UCU edged Bugema University 3-2 to secure the bragging rights and also handle their home crowd a bundle of joy.

UCU started the game on the wrong foot losing the first set 25-21 before they restored parity in the second set 25-15 to bring back the score to level.

Bugema turned up huge and determined silencing the noisy home crowd with a 25-16 third-set victory.

The hosts, UCU responded in style with a 25-9 fourth-set victory thus setting up a deciding set since the two sides were playing a best of five.

In the final set, the crowd got on top of their voices to rally behind the boys who paid back with a 15-9 victory and it was cheers and jubilation as the boys in blue were joined by their fans to celebrate.

On the other side, UCU Ladies registered a 3-1 victory against Kampala University (KU) as they secured gold for girls.

UCU won the first two sets before KU pulled one back but the hosts sealed it after winning the fourth set to make it three in the bag.

Muhamud Nepo Angiro, Kampala University head coach admitted that UCU’s speed was too much to handle but his troops tried to give their best and lost the battle while fighting.

“UCU’s speed was too much for us to match. UCU had the upper hand because in the first game we played with them the speed was not that much. So today they shocked us and we failed to respond in time as required,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Boys Medals

Uganda Christian University – Gold

Bugema University – Silver

MUBS – Bronze

Girls Medals

Uganda Cristian University – Gold

Kampala University – Silver

Makerere University – Bronze