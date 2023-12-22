Soltilo Bright Stars FC returned to winning ways on Friday, defeating UPDF FC 2-1 at Kavumba Recreation Centre.

The Stars had gone two games without victory. Drew 1-1 against SC Villa and were ripped apart by KCCA FC (3-0).

Therefore, today’s game was a chance for redemption and that is exactly what they achieved.

Samuel Kato Nemehimana opened the scores, firing Bright Stars in the lead just after 13 minutes.

The visitors equalized in the 53rd minute through substitute Rashid Faridi who had replaced Henry Tenywa.

It was Nelson Senkatuka who found the winner for the home side in the 70th minute to extend his goal tally to nine this season.

It should be noted that the lethal striker was named the best player for the month of November.

Soltilo Bright Stars FC move up to ninth place on 14 points while UPDF FC remain second from bottom on nine points.