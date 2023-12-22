AUUS Games 2023

Final: Victoria University 51-50 UCU (After Extra Time)

Victoria University registered a great upset in the just-concluded AUUS Games 2023 after beating Uganda Christian University 51-50 on Thursday afternoon.

It was a seesaw affair that needed a last goal in the last seconds of extra time to separate the two sides that had held their nerves all through the tug of war.

Goal shooter Christine Namulumba and goal attack Shadia Nassanga brought their experience and knowledge to the court and UCU failed to have a solution to put a pause on the duo.

UCU was trailing by two goals (10-08) after the first quarter but later they reduced the deficit to one (18-17) going into the long break.

At the end of the third quarter, Victoria widened the gap between the two to three goals (30-27) before UCU brought the game to level 40-40 after the fourth quarter sending the two sides into extra time.

It was a tight and pressure game that kept the fans on the edge of their seats while others glued to their feet. The game went down to the wire as it was 50 all up with seconds to go before Namulumba put VU in the lead.

Victoria University was the better side all through the game and they deserved gold thanks to the experienced side that was taking part in the tournament for the first time.

Netball Medals

Victoria University – Gold

Uganda Christian University – Silver

Kampala University – Bronze