The Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) has partnered with Malaysia’s Young Young as the official kit sponsors for the national team.

The partnership duration will spell for two years, with an option of extension, offering an assortment of gear ranging from T-Shirts, shoes, rackets, shuttles, bags and other required equipment for the Badminton sport.

Some of the Uganda national team badminton players show off the Young Young equipment

Young Young’s representative Lucy Nyachwo, flanked by the president of Uganda Badminton Association Annet Nakamya officially unveiled the deal at the Famous Trendy sports shop in Bukoto, a suburb of Kampala city.

Nyachwo notified that Young International’s objective is to develop Badminton in Uganda

Young Young partnered with the Uganda Badminton Association to make sure they develop the sport in Uganda which is our aim. We are here to handover development products of Young Young ranging from T-shirts, shoes, rackets and all other required equipment to play the game. The partnership is going to run for two (2) years with an option to renew depending on the working relationship and progression of the game. Lucy Nyachwo, Young Young representative

Lucy Nyachwo (extreme right) handshakes with Annet Nakamya, president of Uganda Badminton Association as the players look on

Annet Nakamya expressed delight to associate with an international brand as Yang Yang; the first ever Uganda Badminton national team sponsor;

Yang Yanga is going to dress our national team players for two years. This is something we are happy about and hold in high regard since it’s our first time as badminton to get a kit sponsor for the National team. This will help us In preparation after training initially we had a challenge where players were put on different gear yet the rule is that all individuals had to be uniform. For the next two years, we are in safe hands of a very big company in Yang that was started by one of the best ever badminton players called Yang, something is expected to help us. Annet Nakamya, President Uganda Badminton Association

Uganda female Badminton players show off the Young branded bags; Gladys Mbabazi and Husinah Kobugabe (right)

Husinah Kobugabe, Young Young Brand ambassador

Female badminton player Husinah Kobugabe is brand ambassador for the company.

Her association with the company has come forth with strong mental growth.

This sponsorship will help me and my teammates to be well equipped and worry free of being shabby. For a player to perform, you have to almost have all the required equipment, something that boasts one’s mental strength. After this as a player am now settled and getting for the all Africa games next year and now ready to bring back a medal for Uganda Husinah Kobugabe, Uganda female badminton player & Yang Yang brand ambassador

