Thursday December 28, 2023

Kitara vs Arua Hill – Masindi Municipal stadium

UPDF vs KCCA – Bombo Military Barracks

BUL vs Busoga United – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

KCCA could earn a third successive win in the league this season if they overcome UPDF at Bombo on Thursday.

The Kasasiro come into the game on the back of wins against Bright Stars and SC Villa and face a side short on confidence as they have lost four of the last five.

Abdallah Mubiru and Usama Arafat speak ahead of our game against UPDF FC.

Click on this link for a full press conference ⤵️ https://t.co/8Gd60j9iQ2#KCCAFC #UPDFKCCA #StarTimesUPL #KCCAFC60 pic.twitter.com/mDhSaCb7qJ — KCCA FC (@KCCAFC) December 27, 2023

Abdallah Mubiru is proud of the team so far but takes game by game and not as excited so far.

“We’re proud and happy, but we’re still focused on a game-by-game progression,” Mubiru said ahead of the fixture against the army side.

“We only mind about the performance for the next game, on performing better than the previous games, and slowly we shall get there.”

Head-to-head (h2h) and statistics

In the last 12 league meetings since 2015, KCCA have lost just once winning 8. [D 3]

KCCA is unbeaten against UPDF in the last six games at Bombo.