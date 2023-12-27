Thursday December 28, 2023 @ 4pm

Kitara vs Arua Hill – Masindi Municipal stadium

UPDF vs KCCA – Bombo Military Barracks

BUL vs Busoga United – Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru

BUL FC coach Abbey Bogere Kikomeko is wary of the threat posed Busoga United ahead of the two side’s clash in the Jinja derby on Thursday.

Kikomeko’s men lead the standings with a five points difference but could open an eight-point gap with a win as second placed Vipers are not in action until Saturday.

“It will be a tough game against a familiar opponent but the target is to win the game and keep our spot at the top,” said Kikomeko.

“The lads are ready and buzzing after the recent win and we welcome a few players back from suspension,” he added.

Walter Ochora and Ben Tahomera return from a two-game suspension as well as assistant coach Simeon Masaba.

Head-to-head (h2h) and statistics

The last 14 league meetings have yielded four wins for BUL and 3 for Busoga United.