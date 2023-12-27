Uganda Premier League side URA will not be part of the 2024 annual Mapinduzi Cup despite an early confirmation to the organisers.

The tax collectors were invited to take part in the tournament scheduled between 28th December 2023 and 13th January 2024 in Zanzibar.

In a statement released by the club, the club revealed their absence and why.

“The Tax Collectors received an official invitation from the tournament organisers which was also accompanied by a letter from the Tanzania Football Federation to FUFA for the same cause…,” read part of the statement.

“In a letter from FUFA dated 22nd December after expressing readiness to travel to Zanzibar to represent the country, the approval to go and take part in the tournament was subject to all URA premier league fixtures being uninterrupted as well as abiding by that in writing.”

Tax Collectors won't take part in the 2024 Mapinduzi tournament in Zanzibar despite being invited earlier. Find out full details.https://t.co/YFIk9mGC5e pic.twitter.com/yOVdLBSV1J — URA Football Club (@URAFC_Official) December 27, 2023

However, the club couldn’t afford the condition with three premier league fixtures against Mbarara City, KCCA and SC Villa all being scheduled on December 29, January 2 and 7 respectively.

URA FC had initially been placed in group A with Mlandege FC, Azam FC and Chipukizi United before being replaced by South Sudan’s Jamus FC.

In 2016, the Tax Collectors became the second Ugandan club to win the tournament after KCCA FC in 2014 when they beat Tanzania’s Mtibwa Sugar 3-1 in the final before losing in another final in 2018 to Azam FC 4-3 in penalties following a barren stalemate in normal time.