Sports Uganda Limited UK in conjunction with Quadball Uganda have signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at the Chic-ka-dees Pre-school in Bukandekande, Kitala, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso district.

This momentous event was graced by Arnold Sserukeera (head of operations, Sports Uganda Ltd UK), John Ssentamu (General secretary, Quadball Uganda) and Emmanuel Kamugisha, a conservation manager at Lukango Tree Conservancy.

L-R: Emmanuel Kamugisha, Arnold Sserukeera and John Ssentamu moments before signing the binding Memorandum of Understanding | Credit: David Isabirye

Also present were representatives from the different hubs that closely operate with Sports Uganda Limited as Hope for the Next Generation Namakwekwe – Mbale, Mukono Galaticos Soccer Academy, Score Beyond Leadership Organization Adjumani, Sports Organization of Lugazi, Living Hope Foundation Kiryandongo.

Sserukeera was grateful of the partnership, a feat that he envisages as a step in the desired right direction.

Arnold Sserukeera, the Sports Uganda Operations manager and John Ssentamu show off the Memorandum of Understanding signed | Credit: David Isabirye

“The Memorandum of Understanding between Sports Uganda Limited UK and Uganda Quadball Association is testament of the drastic steps undertaken to grow the Best Bare foot league in the world. Quadball joins the many games that are officially on board as football, rugby, volleyball, board games, athletics and the traditional games. We are excited to see Quadball part of the games’ menu.” Sserukeera noted.

Uganda Quadball Association general secretary Ssentamu believes that the sport will grant opportunities to different people who cannot play other games.

“We are humbled for this partnership with Sports Uganda Limited. This is a memorable day for this sport. We want to take Quadball to as many areas as possible. This is a means of creating opportunities and choices to all the people. We want to make a breakthrough to the children and all youth. The Quadball players will be able to make it through domestic and international competitions. The youth and communities will also be prepared holistically” Ssentamu remarked.

John Ssentamu, the General Secretary of Quadball Uganda | Credit: David Isabirye

Media personnel who covered the signing of Memorandum of Understanding | Credit: David Isabirye

In his submission via zoom, Sports Uganda Ltd UK director Andrew Byekwaso was humbled by the partnership, applauding the different partners.

“SportsUganda Ltd UK is grateful for the partnership with Quadball Uganda. We are excited to launch within our spaces, the world beating game of Quidditch. We thank the partners for the positive participation and support throughout 2023. The achievements realized this year have only been possible through the hard work and untiring efforts for the children of Uganda. We are grateful for all the members of the fourth estate (Kawowo Sports, New Vision, Sports Nation, NTV, NBS TV, Linck Media, Pulse Sports). We are also blessed with the presence of our Conservation Partners from Lukango Tree Conservancy, Buwama” Byekwaso stated.

Quadball players during a demonstration game at Chic-ka-Dees pre school, Kitala | Credit: David Isabirye

About Quadball:

The Quadball game is a contact game played with four balls by 7 players apiece per team. The players are mixed by either gender (as a must).

The game has elements of rugby, basketball and dodgeball.

The four Quadball balls used during the game | Credit: David Isabirye

The different players are divided into strikers (chasers), beaters (defenders), seekers, keepers and a golden snitch (with a tail). Every goal scored counts for 10 points.

This sport was created in 2005 at Middlebury college in Middlebury, Vermont – United States of America (USA).

In Uganda, this game is popular in Masaka city, central Uganda with four clubs registered as; Bec (in Lwengo), Kabosa (Bukomansimbi), Good Shepherd Katwadde (Masaka city) and Kaziru (Masaka city).

Quadball players before start of the game | Credit: David Isabirye

Elizabeth Mpoza, a rope skipping specialist leads the stretching drills for Quadball players | Credit: David Isabirye

Quadball players stretch their legs under Elizabeth Mpoza | Credit: David Isabirye

Meanwhile, on 15th April 2024, Sports Uganda Limited UK will celebrate the Indigenous Tree Planting Day, ITD24, where the partners as Lukango Tree Conservancy will also take part.

“We are committed to help creation of a fully functioning Sports Ecosystem, leveraging all the benefits, social, economic and physical, that Quality Physical Education, Sports and Games including Traditional Sports and Games, impart. Indeed, in the current climate, we are invested in programmes that use Sports for Conservation Health Education and Tourism, while preserving Traditional African Sports snd Games. Our flagship vehicle, still, going into the New Year 2024 is our brand TheBestBareFootLeague in the World (#TBBFL)”. We are proud of the work done by our vast network of community-based partners. Byekwaso added.

Children being served food at Chic-Ka-Dees Pre-school Kitala | Credit: David Isabirye

Ivan Magoomu, the CEO of Hope for Next Generation | Credit: David Isabirye

On a related development, Sports Uganda Limited UK will conduct a simultaneous tree planting exercise in Luxembourg and in Uganda on 19th January 2024 in a tree Go-Twin programme.

In February 2024, there will be a formal relationship with UK based Charity, Sembeza Africa.

Come April 2024, Sports Uganda Limited UK shall be officially launching a sporting academy in the United Kingdom.

Quadball demonstration game at Chic-Ka-Dees Pre school, Kitala in Wakiso District | Credit: David Isabirye

Quadball game demonstration at Chic-Ka-Dees Pre School | Credit: David Isabirye