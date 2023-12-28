Results

BUL 1-0 Busoga United

UPDF 1-2 KCCA

Kitara 7-1 Arua Hill

Alex Kitaata scored the winner as BUL saw off cross city rivals Busoga United to move six points clear at the top of the premier league table.

The striker scored at the half hour mark to earn Abbey Kikomeko’s men the win in a closely contested fixture played at Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Thursday.

BUL now move to 32 points after 13 league matches and defeat leaves Busoga United in relegation zone occupying the 14th slot with 12 points, one behind safety positions.

With Kitara humiliating 8-man Arua Hill 7-1 in Masindi, they leapfrog Vipers into second position with 26 points.

At Bombo, KCCA beat hosts UPDF 2-1 to earn a third win on the bounce for the first time this season.

Ashraf Mugume and Filbert Obenchan with the goals for the Kasasiro who now move to 8th position with 16 points as the army side stay second from bottom with only nine points.