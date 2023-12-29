Overview: Noah "Jajja" Mugerwa signed a two year contract at Welden High School, Mbarara as the head coach of football team

Mbarara city based Welden High School has signed football coach Noah “Jajja” Mugerwa.

Mugerwa agreed terms with the school management and penned a two-year employment contract.

The CAF “C” licensed tactician recently resigned his role as head coach at Blessed Sacrament Kimanya in Masaka.

Noah “Jajja” Mugerwa

Back-room staff:

He is expected to work alongside Gadaffi Kawalya (assistant coach), Sharif Lukungu (goalkeeping coach), Andrew Mufumba (Fitness coach) and Zaamu (team manager).

The immediate task at hand is to help build a formidable competitive team that will compete at various levels in different competitions to include the district qualifiers, Western region championships, nationals as well as the 2024 UMEA solidarity games.

Mugerwa returns to Welden High School having also served there back in the days (2017) and targets nothing but a successful spell.

“I am happy to be back at Welden High School. This is like home. I want to build a competitive team that will not only be successful in Mbarara district, but also, in the entire Western region and entire Uganda as a whole” Mugerwa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

At Welden High School, he replaces former Uganda Cranes and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) player Badru Ssenkaayi.

Besides school football, Mugerwa is also head coach at Western Uganda regional entity Bunyaruguru United.