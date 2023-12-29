Overview: Deputy speaker of Uganda Parliament Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa witnessed the official opening of this two day’s tournament that lured golfers from the different clubs in the country.

2023 White Horse Inn Open (Professionals):

Winner: Silver Opio – 68, 69 (137)

Silver Opio – 68, 69 (137) 1 st Runners up : Ronald Rugumayo – 69, 69 (138)

: Ronald Rugumayo – 69, 69 (138) 2nd Runners up: Richard Baguma – 70, 70 (140)

Entebbe based professional golfer Silver Opio won the season ending 2023 White Horse Inn Golf open in the paid ranks at Kabale club.

Opio scored 4-under 68 and 3-under 69 for a combined gross of 137 (-7) to emerge victorious and partake the lion’s share of the Shs 15,000,000 prize money kitty.

He was a stroke better than Ronald Rugumayo (138) and three strokes ahead of third placed Richard Baguma (140).

Ronald Rugumayo was second overall

Abraham Ainamaani completed in the fourth place (143) as the duo of Grace Kasango and Ronald Otile tied in fifth position with 144 strokes apiece.

Davis Kato and Vincent Byamukama were joint seventh with 146 strokes apiece.

Canary Kabise and Rodell Tadeo Gaita tied for ninth position for 147 strokes each.

“I had a wonderful round in Kabale. Personally, making the cut made my day tick. I thank the organizing team and sponsors” Kato revealed.

Davis Kato in action

Missed the cut:

Brian Mwesigwa (148), Tom Jingo (149), Joseph Mawejje (149), Samuel Kato (149), Herman Mutaawe (150), Jules Mutesa (151), Emmanuel Ogwang (154), Hussein Bagalana (157) and Nasser Mackie (165) all missed the cut.

The white horse Inn open is the season ending golf tournament on the domestic scene of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) calendar year.

