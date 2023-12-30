Maroons FC put up a remarkable performance to obliterate Gaddafi FC as the two teams faced on Saturday in Luzira.

The Prison Warders earned a 5-0 win over the Soldier Boyz from Jinja.

Skipper David Ndihabwe, Fred Amaku, Patrick Bayiga, Abraham Tusubira and Abel Eturude scored a goal each for Maroons in the clean out victory.

Defender Bayiga opened the scores as early the fifth minute before Eturude doubled the lead midway through the first half.

By the end of the first half, the home side were leading 3-0 with Ndihabwe stretching the scoreline.

Tusubira and Amaku added a goal each in the second half to complete the damage.

Victory takes Maroons FC to third place on 25 points from 13 games.

Gaddafi FC on the other hand are just a place above the drop zone (13th) on 13 points.