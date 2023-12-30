Overview: This marathon was meant to raise funds for the construction of Nakaloke center mosque in memory of the late Al Haji Dr. Hassan Waswa Galiwango, in recognition of his noble services to Islam.

The fundraising marathon for the Nakaloke Masjid Mosque construction transpired successfully on Saturday, 30th December 2023 in Mbale city.

A reasonable number of people took part in this marathon that started and ended at Nakaloke primary school.

Keddi Foundation donated $30,000 (at least Ug.Shs 110,000,000), with the cheque officially handed over by the CEO Keddi Foundation Hon. Steven Keddi.

Amus College Director and Kachumbala county Member of Parliament Hon. Patrick Isiagi Opolot contributed a handsome Ug.shs 15,000,000 towards this noble cause.

Other notable contributions came from the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Annet Anita Among Magogo with Ug.Shs 20,000,000; Deputy Speaker Rt Hon. Thomas Tayebwa (Ug.Shs 5,000,000); Hon. Adolf Mwesigye with Ug.Shs 2,000,000 and others.

Flagging off of the Nakaloke Masjid Mosque and speech by Hon. Patrick Isiagi Opolot | Credit: Bugisu Intellectual TV

The marathon lured people from all walks of life ranging from businessmen, politicians, students, ordinary people to the young ones.