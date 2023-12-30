SC Villa returned to winning ways on Saturday after overcoming Wakiso Giants FC in the game played at Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium.

The Jogoos came into today’s game on the back of a 2-1 loss to City rivals KCCA FC.

A spirited display saw them over the line against a hard fighting Wakiso Giants side thanks to Charles Lwanga’s solitary goal.

The striker scored the all important goal a minute after the hour mark when he jumped high to node home from Abbas Kyeyune’s well delivered cross.

In the early exchanges, either side had opportunities to break the deadlock but could not find the much needed sharpness.

Lincoln Mukisa had a good interplay with Hassan Ssenyonjo in the fifth minute but his feeble effort from distance was easily collected by goalkeeper Norman Angufindru.

On the other hand, Joseph Kafumbe tested goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya from a free kick but the shot stopper was able to parry the ball away.

It was Lwanga who got the decisive moment of the game, raising highest to head home a minute after the hour mark.

Victory takes SC Villa to 5th place on 22 points while Wakiso Giants FC remain just two places above the drop zone (12th) on 13 points.