3rd John Mary Ssebuwufu Sports Tournament:

Football:

Champions : John Mary

: John Mary 1 st Runners up: Workers

Workers 2nd Runners up: Nsibiziwome

Netball:

Champions : Achievers Kyanja A

: Achievers Kyanja A 1 st Runners up: Super Seven

Super Seven 2nd Runners up: Mugiz

The third edition of sport tournament organized by Kampala city Lord Councilor John Mary Ssebuwufu successfully completed on 31st December 2023 at the Kulambiro playground.

The football and netball competitions had their finals played on the day with the winners taking home different enticing prizes.

Lord Councillor John Mary Ssebuwufu hands over the trophy to Hon Joel Ssenyonyi before the latter gave it to football winners, John Mary team

Bull won by John Mary team

Kulambiro based John Mary team won the football event, overcoming Workers 1-0 in the final officiated by FUFA female referee Anna Akoyi.

Michael Ssimbwa headed home the all-important goal in the opening half, thanks to Shafik Nyanzi’s cross from the left wing.

John Mary had to thank goalkeeper Dan Kigambo and his spirited defence for jealously keeping their backline water tight as Workers sought for an equalizer that never arrived.

Match officials and team players walk to the field of play

Referee Anna Akoyi with the coin toss moments before kick off

The winners earned gold medals, a trophy, huge bull with silver and a goat going to Workers’ team.

Nsimbiziwome finished third to take bronze and a jersey set.

Lord Councilor John Mary Ssebuwufu (left) and Hon. Ssenyonyi handing over a set of jerseys and medals to Nsimbiziwome representative

Achievers Kyanja A netball team recieves their goat

In Netball, Achievers Kyanja A team toppled the rest to win gold medals, set of bibs, a trophy and a goat.

Runners up Super Seven had silver medals, set of bibs and a goat as well.

Mugiz finished third for bronze and set of bibs.

Gloria Ayo was outstanding netball defender, Catherine Nafula (youngest best player) and Ninah Nabakooza as the most valuable player.

All participating teams for football and netball received certificates of participation that each player was rewarded.

Lord Councilor John Mary Ssebuwufu hands over certificates

Nakawa West Member of Parliament Hon Joel Ssenyonyi, also the new leader of opposition in the national parliament was chief guest.

Hon. Ssenyonyi lauded the main organizer Lord Councilor Ssebuwufu as he urged the different sportsmen and women to continue engaging in the various disciplines given the advantages at hand.

“I want to thank the organizer (Lord Councilor John Mary Ssebuwufu) and the helping team. Sports is good for the various advantages as exercising, networking, business side and others. Continue engaging in sports” Hon Ssenyonyi appealed.

Hon Joel Ssenyonyi speaks

The main organizer Lord Councilor John Mary Ssebuwufu expressed delight upon yet another successful sports tournament organized.

“I want to thank everyone who played a key role in the organization of this tournament. From the organizing team, players, team managers, fans, service providers, media to security personnel, you all did a special role” Lord Councilor Ssebuwufu remarked.

Lord Councilor John Mary Ssebuwufu with his organizing team

Local council leaders, councilors and other administrators from Nakawa Division graced this momentous occasion.

The tournament local organizing committee chairperson Francisco Bwambale was equally elated about the overwhelming teamwork from the members of the executive.

The tournament theme was “Identifying and developing talents”.

Hon Joel Ssenyonyi hands over a netball to a team representative