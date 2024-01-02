Busoga United FC started the New Year in fascinating style after stunning Kitara FC on Tuesday.

In the game played at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru, Busoga United FC earned a 2-1 win over second placed Kitara FC.

The Jinja based side had last won in November against KCCA FC and had gone fivegames without victory.

A brilliant start saw Busoga United FC take the lead in the 14th minute through Jeremy Matata.

A well worked move saw Ibrahim Kayiwa’s defence splitting pass find Emmanuel Ajo who set up Matata to finish from close range.

In the second half, substitute Paul Mucureezi levelled matters from the spot to give Kitara hope of a come back.

However, the hopes were immediately vanquished with Ajo restoring the lead for the hosts.

The result lifts Busoga United FC out of the drop zone to 12th position on 15 points while Kitara FC remain second on the table on 26 points.