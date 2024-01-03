Wednesday January 3, 2024 fixtures

Vipers vs NEC – Kitende 7pm

Gaddafi vs BUL – Gaddafi Arena 4pm

Arua Hill vs Kitara – Paridi stadium, Adjumani 4pm

Express have an opportunity to end their poor run against Arua Hill who they visit on Wednesday at Paridi stadium in Adjumani.

The Red Eagles come into the game on the back of wins over NEC and Vipers and are clear favourites against a side that let in seven goals in their last outing at Kitara.

Last drills in Adjumani this evening ✅



The boys are ready for duty tomorrow💪#MukwanoGwabangi 🔴🦅 pic.twitter.com/pP3vteaDWb — Express FC (@ExpressFCUganda) January 2, 2024

The big question for the troubled hosts remains as to whether they will raise a squad after playing the last game with only eight players in Masindi.

In the last four league meetings, Arua Hill have never dropped a single point winning all games including last season’s corresponding fixture which ended 4-1, the first time Express scored against the Kongolo.

Maximum points for the 8th placed Red Eagles could see them up the table to sixth position while Arua Hill will stay bottom regardless of which results.