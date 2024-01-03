KCCA FC head coach Abdallah Mubiru credited his troops for the fighting character exhibited during their outing against URA FC.

KCCA twice fought from down to register a 3-2 victory against URA in the Uganda Premier League at MTN Omondi Stadium in Lugogo on Tuesday.

The Kasasiro Boys continued with their resurgence to secure the fourth victory on a bounce.

“I thank my players for fighting through the hard environment. We started the game poorly but managed to keep the intensity high irrespective of the mistakes made,” he told the press.

“We are conceding and we need to make reconciliation but we want to keep improving and going forward. I think we anticipated them to begin slow and build from behind but instead, they resorted to a long ball on top which confused us,” he added.

Mubiru agrees that they made several mistakes and would have suffered more however he promises that the team will do everything to see that they improve on how they play as the game unfolds.

“We made a lot of mistakes and some nearly cost us much. We dream of playing a certain way. I desire a high-intensity game with a lot of attention to detail but for now, we shall take a game at a time,” he concluded.

In their next game, KCCA will be away to Wakiso Giants on Saturday, January 6 as they seek to conclude the 2023/24 first-leg campaign on a high.