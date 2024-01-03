Overview: Shaban Muhammad (Kampala Capital City Authority), Abraham Tusuubira (Maroons) and Ivan Bogere (Sports Club Villa) are the three nominated footballers. Cricket Cranes’ Henry Ssenyondo and the duo of Victoria Pearl Cranes’ Rita Musamali and Concy Aweko are the Cricketers nominated. For boxing, the trio of John Sserunjoji, Isaac Masembe and Power Jjunju were nominated. In Rugby, the list has Jude Jjuuko, Alhaji Manano and Pius Mpoza.

Fortebet Real Stars Awards

December 2023 Nominees (Football, Cricket, Boxing & Rugby)

The nominees for the Fortebet Real Stars Awards for the month of December 2023 have been revealed.

These have come from the football, cricket, boxing and rugby.

Each of the sporting discipline has three representatives from which one will be crowned.

In football; the list has forward Shaban Muhammad (Kampala Capital City Authority), Abraham Tusuubira (Maroons) and Ivan Bogere (Sports Club Villa).

Abraham Tusubira and Abel Eturude celebrate a goal | Credit: John Batanudde

Henry Ssenyondo bowling for the Cricket Cranes

Cricket Cranes’ Henry Ssenyondo and the duo of Victoria Pearls’ Rita Musamali and Concy Aweko are the three nominated players in Cricket.

For boxing, the trio of John Sserunjoji, Isaac Masembe and Power Jjunju were nominated.

Jimmy Adriko on the ring ropes after a punch from Isaac Masembe (Credit: John Batanudde)

Kobs’ Jude Jjuuko

In Rugby, the list has Jude Jjuuko, Alhaji Manano and Pius Mpoza.

These awards are organized by Real Stars Sports Agency whose executive director Isaac Mukasa speaks about their essence.

“The Fortbet Real Stars monthly awards are meant to reward the exceling sportsmen and women for the work done in the month. They are to motivate these gallant sports personalities for the work done” Mukasa notes.

The crowning ceremony will be held next week at a venue yet to be confirmed.

The awards are funded by Fortebet and Jude Colour Solutions.

Football:

Shaban Muhammad (Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club)

Abraham Tusubira (Maroons Football Club)

Ivan Bogere (Sports Club Villa)

Cricket:

Henry Ssenyondo

Rita Musamali

Consy Aweko

Boxing:

John Sserunjoji

Isaac Masembe

Jjunju Power

Rugby:

Jude Jjuuko

Alhaji Manano

Pius Mpoza