Wednesday January 3, 2024 fixtures

Vipers vs NEC – Kitende 7pm

Gaddafi vs BUL – Gaddafi Arena 4pm

Arua Hill vs Kitara – Paridi stadium, Adjumani 4pm

BUL FC Coach Abbey Kikomeko is aware of the threat posed b Gaddafi who they face on the penultimate match day of the first round as he seeks to keep his side top with a sizeable gap.

The Jinja based side have an opportunity to widen the gap as they play before Vipers and after second placed Kitara dropped points at Busoga United on Tuesday.

BUL comes off a hard fought win over another cross town rival in Busoga United and Kikomeko expects same tough challenge against a side aiming to leave relegation places.

“Gaddafi is a team that often disturbs us in the league but we played our first derby against Busoga United which wasn’t easy and we managed to win 1-0,”

#SUPL: Footage, Team news and pre match reactions ahead of Gaddafi tomorrow 👇👇👇https://t.co/X8LMETzXI5 — BUL FOOTBALL CLUB (@Bulfc1) January 2, 2024

“Tomorrow we are playing our second derby which I know is also going to be very difficult. But we shall do whatever it calls to get maximum points from that team.”

“Much as they lost their previous game against Maroons 5-0, this is not going to be easy game for us because we are away from home. However, we shall fight hard to see that we get all the three points from the barracks.”

In the last four meetings, BUL is unbeaten but have only one win over Gaddafi with three ending in stalemates.