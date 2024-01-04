Results

Vipers 4-1 NEC

Gaddafi 2-1 BUL

Arua Hill 0-1 Express FC

Gaddafi stopped leaders BUL from extending their gap at the top at the table beating their rivals 2-1 at the Gaddafi Arena on Wednesday.

Frank Mulimi and Ronald Bithum scored the goals for the hosts with Gerrad Ogweti scoring the visitors consolation.

BUL started well and earned a penalty after Nicholas Mwere was fouled in the area but Joel Madondo missed it in the 5th minute.

That miss later hurt as Mulimi opened the scores for the hosts six minutes later and Bithum doubled the lead at the hour mark.

Ogweti pulled one back for Abbey Kikomeko’s side in the 58th minute but Gaddafi held on three points that take them out of relegation zone to 12th position with 16 points.

BUL stay top with 32 points but their lead narrowed to just five points after second placed Vipers beat NEC 4-1 to close in.