Results

Vipers 4-1 NEC

Gaddafi 2-1 BUL

Arua Hill 0-1 Express FC

Ghanaian Asiwome Fumador scored three times on his first start for Vipers as they thrashed visitors NEC 4-1 at Kitende.

New Coach Livingstone Mbabazi handed rare starts to the Ghanaian and left back Enock Luyima and his trust was repaid as Vipers returned to winning ways ending a three-match winless streak.

Yunus Sentamu opened the scoring for the home side in the 23rd minute getting at the end of a well weighted cross from Allan Okello but Cromwell Rwothomio equalised nine minutes later when Allan Mugalu cleverly released him on the edge of the box.

The second half belonged to Fumador who scored a hattrick twice heading home inside the area and easily tapping home substitute Isa Mubiru cutback.

With BUL losing 2-1 to Gaddafi earlier, Vipers cut the gap at the top to five points as they moved to second position on 27 points with one first round match to go.

Express also moved up to 6th position with a slim 1-0 win away to Arua Hill in Paridi – Emmanuel Wasswa scoring the goal of the game in the second half.