KCCA coach Abdallah Mubiru is wary of the threat his side is likely to face when they take Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso as the first round of the premier league climaxes.

It will be a battle between apprentice against his master with John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda, a former assistant to Mubiru at KCCA, Vipers and Police in the dugout for the Purple Sharks.

Despite languishing in the relegation zone at the moment, Mubiru is aware of the threat the Purple Sharks pose.

“They are one of the best teams in the league in terms of ball usage and creation of chances but haven’t been lucky with results,” said Mubiru. “Their performances don’t match the results they deserve but are a good side that will surely give us a tough game,” he added.

The Kasasiro come into the game in brilliant form with four wins on the bounce and victory could lift them to sixth position if results elsewhere go their way.

Muhammad Shaban will be key for the visitors after shrugging off an injury he suffered in the win over NEC.

The hosts will hope forwards Samson Kigozi, Kenneth Kimera and Baker Lukoya put on lethal boots with skipper Hassan Ssenyonjo and Rahmat Ssenfuka running the show in the middle.

Elsewhere, table leaders BUL host Mbarara City, on form Express are at home to Gaddafi while Arua Hill travel to NEC.

Saturday 06th January 2024 @4pm

· Wakiso Giants FC Vs KCCA FC, Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium-Wakiso

· BUL FC Vs Mbarara City FC, FUFA Technical Centre-Njeru

· Express FC Vs Gaddafi FC, Muteesa II Stadium-Wankulukuku

· NEC FC Vs Arua Hill SC, MTN Omondi Stadium-Lugogo

Sunday 07th January 2024 @3pm

· URA FC Vs SC Villa, Mehta Sports Stadium-Lugazi

· Vipers SC Vs Busoga United FC, St. Mary’s Stadium-Kitende