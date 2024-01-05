Results

Kitara 3-1 Soltilo Bright Stars

Maroons 4-2 UPDF

Maroons and Kitara bounced back from last match’s day defeats to beat UPDF and Soltilo Bright Stars respectively ending the first round on a high.

Maroons overcame the army side 4-2 at Luzira in an entertaining game.

Faridi Rashid had given the visitors the lead after just nine minutes but Edward Kabona equalised in the twenty fourth minute.

Fred Amaku put the hosts in the lead for the first time in the additional minutes of the first half with a good finish after rounding off the goalkeeper.

David Ndihabwe extended the lead with a deflected shot in the 59th minute but Faridi cut the lead to one goal with another strike in the 64th minute.

Maroons FC 4-2 UPDF FC#StarTimesUPL | #KITSBS | #MARUPD pic.twitter.com/RpkNlpJj6K — StarTimes Uganda Premier League (@UPL) January 5, 2024

Any hope of snatching a leveler vanished as Abel Eturude headed home in the 85th minute as Maroons moved to third place with 28 points.

In Masindi, Paul Mucureezi scored a double and Jude Ssemugabi scored the other as Kitara also rallied from a goal down after an early strike by Nelly Ssenkatuka.

The visitors stay 10th with 18 points amassed from the first round while Kitara moves to second position with 29 points.