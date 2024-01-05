You ought to set goals that are beyond your reach so that you are motivated to work off your feet in an attempt to reach the horizon.

In the same breath, She Cranes head coach Fred Mugerwa has set big targets going into the Vitality Netball Nations Cup.

In an interview with Kawowo Sports, Mugerwa made it clear that his goal is to at least upset two of the three nations they are going to play.

“We always want to win and have a better performance. But my target will be to upset at least two nations in this tournament,” Mugerwa said.

“Uganda has a lot of talent and I am always confident that these girls can do something if at all they believe in themselves. We need to show the world that there is netball in Uganda,” he added.

Uganda are set to lock horns with three big netball nations; Australia, England and New Zealand.

One of the challenges expected is the change and update in the rules of the game ahead of the tournament. However, Mugerwa noted that they have talked to the girls and briefed them about the changes.

“Yes, I know that some rules of the game were changed but the girls know and we have been using the new template during our training sessions.

“These games are important because they will help to improve our ranking. So we shall go out there and give our best so that we prove our worth,” he concluded.

She Cranes Full Squad

Lillian Achola (C/WA), Florence Adunia (WD/GD), Mercy Batamuliza (GS/WA), Haniisha Muhameed Nakaate (GS/GK), Cholhok Mary Nuba (GS), Falidah Kadondi (GD/GK), Sandrah Ruth Nambirige (GD/WD), Christine Nakito (GD/WD), Christine Namulumba Kango (GS), Shadiah Nassanga Ssegujja (GA/GS), Sarah Nakiyunga (WA/C), Margaret Baagala (C/WA) – Assistant Captain, Irene Eyaru (GA/WA) – Captain.

Vitality Netball Nations Cup Schedule

Saturday, January 20 – Ovo Arena, Wembley

Australia vs New Zealand – 6 PM

England vs Uganda – 8 PM

Sunday, January 21 – Ovo Arena, Wembley

New Zealand vs Uganda – 5 PM

England vs New Zealand – 7 PM

Saturday, January 27 – First Direct Arena

Australia vs Uganda – 6 PM

England vs New Zealand – 8 PM

Sunday, January 28 – First Direct Arena

Third Place Play-off – 5 PM

Final – 7 PM