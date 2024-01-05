Overview: Five of the players are male; Rajab Muzamil Sebbi, Samuel Okello, Abdul Latif Ssendyowa, Tony Blair Oweknimungu and Jonathan Ssentongo. The rest are female; Latifa Kampi, Hilder Afwoyoroth, Olivia Natukunda, Claire Nalubuula, Cillian Ndilima, Nicole Mulungi, Abigail Nabasinga, Lillian Ayee and Faith Aber.

Event : ITF/CAT Eastern Africa Junior Championship

: ITF/CAT Eastern Africa Junior Championship Age categories : 14 & 16 and Under (Individual & Team)

: 14 & 16 and Under (Individual & Team) Dates : 6 th to 14 th January 2024

: 6 to 14 January 2024 Venue: Entente Sportive de Bujumbura, Burundi

Uganda will be represented by a formidable team of junior tennis players at the 2024 ITF/CAT Eastern Africa Junior Individual and team’s championship in Bujumbura city, Burundi.

Fourteen players make the Uganda team in the 14 & 16 years and under categories for the individual and team events.

Five of the players are male; Rajab Muzamil Sebbi, Samuel Okello, Abdul Latif Ssendyowa, Tony Blair Oweknimungu and Jonathan Ssentongo.

The rest are female; Latifa Kampi, Hilder Afwoyoroth, Olivia Natukunda, Claire Nalubuula, Cillian Ndilima, Nicole Mulungi, Abigail Nabasinga, Lillian Ayee and Faith Aber.

Members of the Uganda Junior Tennis Team with the Uganda national flag

Veteran John Oduke | Credit: David Isabirye

The duo of Edward Odockcen and John Oduke are the coaches under team manager, Victoria Nabatanzi.

The individual zones’ championship for 14 and 16 years & under will serve as an evaluation for an eventual selection for potential players to take part at the 1st AJC for the 14 & under in March 2024.

The AJC for 16 & under will be during the last week of April 2024.

At the end of the junior championship, a final country ranking will be determined on the basis of accumulation of points in the boys’ and girls’ singles as well as doubles’ events.

Only the four best singles results and the four best individual doubles results per country will be counted to reach a total and to determine the rankings of the countries for the zone and consequently the winner of the junior championships team trophy.

The best nation in the country ranking will win the junior championships team trophy.

Last year, Uganda won bronze in the team trophy behind Kenya (Gold) and Burundi (Silver).

In the boy’s U-14 doubles, Uganda won silver behind Kenya (Gold) with another silver in the boys U-14 singles.

Another Silver was won by Uganda in the girls’ U-16 behind Burundi (Gold).

The championship is organized by the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) in conjunction with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Burundi Tennis Federation (FTB) at the Entente Sportive de Bujumbura.

The Entente Sportive de Bujumbura is made of clay courts which are 13 in number.

Abdul Latif Ssendyowa | Credit: David Isabirye

Uganda Team Delegation:

Players:

Rajab Muzamil Sebbi, Samuel Okello, Lillian Ayee, Faith Aber, Abdul Latif Ssendyowa, Tony Blair Oweknimungu, Jonathan Ssentongo, Latifa Kampi, Hilder Afwoyoroth, Olivia Natukunda, Claire Nalubuula, Cillian Ndilima, Nicole Mulungi Abigail Nabasinga

Officials:

Coaches : Edward Odockcen & John Oduke

: Edward Odockcen & John Oduke Team manager: Victoria Nabatanzi