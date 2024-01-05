Overview: In the same vein, the student Wilber Luganzi (a.k.a Kimera Micheal Kibi) with PLE Index number 07797/128/2018 remains banned from all USSSA organized football tournaments.

The year-long ban that had been put onto Welden School Mbarara has been lifted by the national appeals committee.

This ban was barring the school from all Uganda Secondary School Sports Association (USSSA) U-20 football tournaments, passed by the USSSA Disciplinary committee in May 2023.

After a successful appeal, Welden School Mbarara was cleared and will now play in the USSSA football competitions.

In the same vein, the student Wilber Luganzi (a.k.a Kimera Micheal Kibi) with PLE Index number 07797/128/2018 remains banned from all USSSA organized football tournaments.

The letter signed by Rev. Can. Dr. Duncans Mugumya, the chairman national appeals committee and the commissioner physical education and sports elucidated all the details.

“The ban of 356 days has been lifted from Welden School Mbarara and the school is cleared to take part in the next school sports activities. The student Luganzi Wilber PLE Index number 07797/128/2018 is banned from all USSSA organized tournaments upon inconsistence found in his PLE passlip index number 007797/128/2018 and FUFA License ID number 1GBZMB2. The school is here by cautioned to follow USSSA Rules and Regulations as action will be taken upon breaking of the Rules.” a statement from the appeals committee read.

Yasin Mugabe, Director Welden School Mbarara | Credit: David Isabirye

Royal Giant High School is the other institution whose ban was lifted after a successful appeal.

Meanwhile, the management of Welden School Mbarara confirmed the appointment of Noah “Jajja” Mugerwa as the new coach of the football team.

Mugerwa agreed terms before penning a two-year employment contract after he had resigned his role as head coach at Blessed Sacrament Kimanya in Masaka.

He will work alongside Gadaffi Kawalya (assistant coach), Sharif Lukungu (goalkeeping coach), Andrew Mufumba (Fitness coach) and Zaamu (team manager).

The immediate task at hand is to help build a formidable competitive team that will compete at various levels in different competitions to include the district qualifiers, Western region championships, nationals as well as the 2024 UMEA solidarity games.

Mugerwa returns to Welden High School having also served there back in the days (2017) and targets nothing but a successful spell.

“I am happy to be back at Welden High School. This is like home. I want to build a competitive team that will not only be successful in Mbarara district, but also, in the entire Western region and entire Uganda as a whole” Mugerwa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

At Welden School Mbarara, he replaces former Uganda Cranes and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) player Badru Ssenkaayi.