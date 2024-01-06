Group C: Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Afghanistan, West Indies, Uganda

The Cricket Cranes will be in Group C at the 2024 T20 World Cup and will be based in the West Indies with three of the group games to be played in Guyana and the final group game in Trinidad and Tobago.

Uganda is making its maiden appearance at the global showpiece after a successful qualification campaign last year in Namibia. Uganda will be coming up against three test-playing nations in New Zealand, Afghanistan and West Indies. Papua New Guinea is the only associate in the group and has twice played Uganda and the Pacific nation won on both occasions.

Uganda will be meeting the hosts West Indies, New Zealand and Afghanistan and those will be the biggest mountains for them to climb. West Indies are two-time winners of the World Cup, while New Zealand have been in the semifinals of the last two editions of the T20 World Cup.

Uganda and Afghanistan have faced before before in the 50 over format in 2009 with Roger Mukasa and Frank Nsubuga part of that side but a lot has changed since then with Afghanistan now ranked as high as 6th in the World.

Uganda will play three games in Guyana and the final group game against New Zealand in Trinidad and Tobago. The World Cup will run from June 4th to 30th in the West Indies and the USA.

2024 T20 World Cup Fixture:

June 3rd: Uganda v Afghanistan – Guyana

June 5th: Uganda v PNG – Guyana

June 8th: Uganda v West Indies – Guyana

June 14th: Uganda v New Zealand – Trinidad and Tobago