Results

BUL 1-1 Mbarara City

Wakiso Giants 2-1 KCCA

Express 3-0 Gaddafi

NEC 2-1 Arua Hill

Wakiso Giants ended KCCA’s recent fine form with a 2-1 win at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium on Saturday.

Much of the talk before the game was about the two men in the dugout in John ‘Ayala’ Luyinda and Abdallah Mubiru with the former a student of the latter.

Goals from Kenneth Kimera and KCCA old boy Samson Kigozi gave the apprentice a win over his master with Ashraf Mugume scoring a late consolation.

Kimera stole possession from Rogers Atube, raced through on goal and beat the on-rushing Derrick Ochan with a neat finish after twenty-four minutes.

Kigozi doubled the lead with a spectacular on the hour mark volleying from a close range after Ochan failed to deal with a Tom Masiko free kick.

KCCA huffed and puffed creating some opportunities but the Purple Sharks held for all points that lift them out of the relegation zone into 12th position as the first-round ends.

Mugume denied a deserved clean sheet to Bashir Ssekagya with a last gasp free kick

KCCA end the first round in 9th position with 19 points losing a record eight games.

In other games played, BUL were held to a 1-1 draw by Mbarara City while Express and NEC beat Gaddafi and Arua Hill 3-0 and 2-1 respectively.

The first round concludes on Sunday with two games on card as Busoga United make a trip to Kitende while URA host Villa.