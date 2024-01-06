Overview: The Sustainability Junior Open 2024 not only provided a platform for budding golfers to showcase their talent but also served as a crucial reminder of the significance of protecting and preserving the environment.

In a dazzling showcase of promising talent and a commitment to sustainability, the AFRIYEA Golf Academy at Toro Club hosted the inaugural Sustainability Junior Open 2024.

Taking place on a sunny Friday, January 5th, this unique golf event saw a significant turnout of enthusiastic holiday students, eager to partake in an innovative blend of sport and environmental awareness in Fort Portal city.

Some of the young golfers pose for the photo before action at Tooro club

Setting itself apart from traditional tournaments, the Sustainability Junior Open teed off in the early hours of the day with a powerful focus on environmental education and a call to action for participants and coaches alike in keeping the surroundings clean and safe for the environment.

Isaiah Mwesige, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AFRIYEA Golf Academy, remarked that there is no better time to use golf for positive change than now when the world is faced with climate change issues.

Golf is a powerful sport that is good for effecting positive change in communities, and we are proud to be doing our part as an academy from the grassroots to lead efforts in using golf for social transformation. Golf teaches good values of integrity, honesty, sportsmanship, and inclusion, and it is an ideal sport to teach sustainability since the golf courses themselves serve as havens for biodiversity, water conservation, and tree preservation. Our generation has no option but to do everything within our means to jealously guard our natural world from plastics, pesticides, and other harmful elements. We strive to teach the children in our academy to not only become skilled golfers but also to be stewards of environmental protection. Isaiah Mwesige, Chief Executive Officer, AFRIYEA Golf Academy

Isaiah Mwesige (left) hands over a trophy

Patrick Baguma, the Chief Guest and Chairman Emeritus of Toro Club, as well as a Founder of the longest-serving environmental organization in the Rwenzori region, applauded the efforts of the academy and Toro Club for working collaboratively to create a new generation of talented golfers to replace the aging players.

Victor Kalenzi, the proprietor of FINS MEDICAL UNIVERSITY, expressed pride in supporting this endeavor to shape young individuals and introduce positive competition among them, who will go on to become the new stars in both golf and business.

“Golf offers children the chance to discover their abilities, and the game teaches accountability, planning, and creativity.” Kalenzi remarked.

Junior Golfers show off the trophies in the Sustainability Golf tournament

Peace Kabasweka, the Lady Captain at Toro Club, hailed the partnership with the AFRIYEA Golf Academy as a significant step forward, bringing young people into the sport.

Kabasweka expressed great joy in seeing all these young boys and girls in holidays playing and competing in various events, indicating a bright future not only for the club but also for the nation.

Patrick Baguma handing over a trophy to Edward Rubogonya, the runners up in the gross section

This Sustainability Junior Golf event for children underscores the mission of the AFRIYEA Golf Academy, which aims to instill ecological responsibility and sustainable practices at a young age, using golf as a medium.

With exceptional enthusiasm, both girls and boys of various age groups eagerly took to the course, showcasing their burgeoning golf skills and embodying the values of inclusivity and empowerment.

A young player being rewarded

Notably, the participants ranged from a delightful 4-year-old girl, exhibiting extraordinary poise and potential, to an impressive 16-year-old, demonstrating the experience and finesse synonymous with seasoned athletes.

The palpable camaraderie and spirited competition fostered an atmosphere teeming with excitement and optimism.

Among the exceptional array of competitors, it was 16-year-old prodigy Justus Byaruhanga who emerged as the shining star of the day with 78 gross mark, ahead of Edward Rubongonya.

With an unparalleled display of technique, skill, and unwavering focus, Byaruhanga masterfully navigated the challenging course, captivating both spectators and fellow participants.

The sheer determination etched onto his face served as a testament to his passion for the sport and his unyielding dedication to personal growth.

Byaruhanga’s incredible achievement not only earned him the well-deserved title of champion but also symbolized the immense potential and promise that lies within the younger generation.

Beyond solely celebrating his individual accomplishment, his triumph exemplified the strides Uganda is making to foster a culture of sustainability and athletic excellence.

Junior Golfers show off their trophies won

The Sustainability Junior Open 2024 not only provided a platform for budding golfers to showcase their talent but also served as a crucial reminder of the significance of protecting and preserving the environment.

Through this pioneering event, the AFRIYEA Golf Academy and Toro Club have set a formidable precedent, demonstrating the rewarding combination of sport, environmental consciousness, and community engagement.

The event was sponsored by Victor Kalenzi, Peace Kabasweka, AFRIYEA Golf Academy & Toro Club.

Some of the trophies won

Outstanding Performances:

Gross:

Boys:

Winner : Justus Byaruhanga – 78

: Justus Byaruhanga – 78 Runners up: Edward Rubongonya – 79

Girls:

Winner : Racheal Natukunda – 79

: Racheal Natukunda – 79 Runners up: Esther Kemigisa – 84

Boys (11-13 Years):

Winner : Thaddeus Byaruhanga

: Thaddeus Byaruhanga 1 st Runners up: Arthur Aguma

Arthur Aguma 2 nd Runners up : Polistar Kalenzi

: Polistar Kalenzi 3rd Runners up: Abraham Kaihura

Boys 9-12 Years:

Winner : Scott Muhairwa

: Scott Muhairwa Runners up: Mark Rububi

Girls 13-17:

Winner: Joyce Kabajuma

Runners up: Hannar Karungi

5-6 Years:

Winner : Nathan Musoni

: Nathan Musoni Runners up: Morris Ayebale

Best Upcoming Golfer:

Mailka Tendo