Results

BUL 1-1 Mbarara City

Wakiso Giants 2-1 KCCA

Express 3-0 Gaddafi

NEC 2-1 Arua Hill

Table leaders BUL dropped two more points in a draw with Mbarara City that leaves the title race open as the first round climaxes.

The Jinja based side could only afford a 1-1 draw with the Ankole Lions in Njeru with Joseph Akwandanaho cancelling out Gerrad Ogweti’s goal for the hosts.

Ogweti put Abbey Kikomeko’s side in the early in the 39th minute but Akwandanaho levelled matters in the additional time of the first stanza.

The draw leaves BUL as champions of the first round with 33 points but their lead is now four points and could turn to two if Vipers overcome Busoga United who they host on Sunday.

Mbarara City moved to 11th position on the table with 16 points after fifteen matches.

Elsewhere, KCCA lost 2-1 to Wakiso Giants at Kabaka Kyabaggu, NEC beat troubled Arua Hill 2-1 while Express walloped Gaddafi 3-0 at Wankulukuku.