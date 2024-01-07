Uganda Cup 2023 Men’s Quarterfinals

Result: Rams 19-11 Impis

Rams made club history on Saturday evening when they reached the Uganda Cup semifinals for the first time in history.

They beat Impis, 19-11, in a nailbiting Makerere Derby that was still anyone’s to win deep in the last ten minutes.

Rams played a calculated kicking game through Hashim Kabogoza and Michael Kalyango that kept Impis deep in their territory. And when Impis, who kicked more in the match, returned the territorial kicks through Jerome Tasiku, their chase left the door open for Rams to counterattack.

The Makerere tenants, by maintaining the upper hand in the kicking game, were able to clinch the victory over their landlords.

Impis scored one try by Martin Odong and two penalties by Tasiku and Benjamin Mukisa. Rams matched that through a try from Marvin Mugambe and two Joseph Kana penalties to keep the match level at eleven-apiece in the seventieth minute.

From there, Rams, who held a training and bonding camp during the Christmas break, reaped the benefits of the extra hard work. Kana kicked another penalty one minute later and Mugambe touched down again a further two minutes that followed.

At full-time, Rams ticked off another season of finishing above Impis in the Uganda Cup despite falling short in the league.

Impis’ exciting campaign ended prematurely and they will have to wait a fifteenth year to progress into the Semifinals. They reached the Final in 1999 but have been stuck at the Quarterfinals since 2008.

Rams will face Mongers in the Semifinals next weekend.

Full Uganda Cup 2023 Men’s Quarterfinals Results:

Heathens 32-23 Hippos

Impis 11-19 Rams

KOBs 16-13 Pirates

Eagles 09-22 Mongers