Uganda Cup 2023 Men’s Quarterfinal

Result: Heathens 32-23 Hippos

Uganda Cup men’s defending champions Heathens came into the quarterfinal with a statistical advantage over their opponents Hippos. And that’s what it looked like in the first half as they led by 22-10 points.

Lawrence Ssebuliba Credit: John Batanudde

Starting with a Chris Lubanga penalty in the fourth minute followed by tries from Lawrence Ssebuliba, Patrick Okello, and Jordan Bongomin by the time it clocked thirty minutes.

Hippos put points on the board through Yasin Wasswa’s penalty and Brighton Bakasa’s try that was gifted to him when a loose ball bounced into his path.

But the second half was a completely different picture. Heathens’ statistical advantage was a thing of the past as Hippos took the fight to them and turned the match on its heels.

Yasin Wasswa Credit: John Batanudde

Wasswa struck a penalty to begin the fightback in the forty-third minute. Andrew Odhiambo touched down for Wasswa to convert easily after the hour mark. Then Wasswa, a former Uganda U20 international, added a penalty for Hippos to lead by just one point (23-22) with ten minutes left to play.

Heathens had been kept scoreless for half an hour and the lead had slipped out of their hands. But they got a chance to keep their title defence alive when Hippos were reduced to fourteen men for the rest of the match. Prop Fahad Maido received yellow for his team’s repeated infringment.

Malcolm Okello kicked the subsequent penalty for Heathens to regain the lead by two points. Then they snatched the win and a place in the semifinal through Shadon Munoko a few moments later.

At full-time, both teams were in a jubilant mood after the thrilling match they had played.

Heathens will face eternal rivals Kobs in the semifinal next Saturday.