Sunday January 7, 2024

Vipers vs Busoga United – St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 6pm

URA vs SC Villa – Mehta Grounds, Lugazi 3pm

Vipers have an opportunity to end the first round within three points of table leaders BUL but must beat Busoga United on Sunday.

The reigning champions come into the game on the back of a 4-1 win over NEC at Kitende in what was Livingstone Mbabazi’s first game in charge.

With BUL dropping points again in a draw with Mbarara City, the Venoms who currently occupy fourth position on the standings with move to 30 points.

The fixture will be a replica of the one that handed the champions the title last season.

Busoga United will hope to stun another giant after they did halt second placed Kitara run last week.

At Lugazi, URA will host SC Villa for the first time since denying them a championship on the last day of last campaign.