Uganda Cranes will play an International Friendly match against Kuwait this month. With Ufanda failing to qualify for AFCON 2023 that starts on 13th January in Ivory Coast,FUFA decided to make use of this period and continue to have the team engaged.

The provisional squad summoned by coach Paul Put is purely composed of locally based players considering that CHAN is around the corner and also the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers coming in March.

The squad summoned is a representation of players that performed well in the first round of the 2023/24 Uganda Premier League.

The game against Kuwait will be played on 19th January in Cairo, Egypt.

Some of the notable names that have earned their maiden call on the senior national team include; Rashid Okocha who has done well at NEC FC.

Others include; Patrick Jonah Kakande, Alex Kitatta and Nicholas Mweere.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Hannington Ssebwalunyo (Maroons FC), Tom Ikara (BUL FC), Joel Mutakubwa (BUL FC)

Defenders

Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Rashid Okocha (NEC FC), Patrick Bayiga (Maroons FC), Rogers Torach (Vipers SC), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers SC), Nicholas Mweere (BUL FC), Hudu Mulikyi (URA FC)

Midifielders

Ronald Ssekiganda (SC Villa), Ashiraf Mugume (KCCA FC), Bright Anukani (Vipers SC), Ramz Kawooya (Express FC), Laban Tibiita (URA FC), Umar Lutalo (SC Villa), Allan Oyirwoth (MYDA FC)

Forwards

Nelson Senkatuka (Soltilo Bright Stars FC), Alex Kitata (BUL FC), Denis Omedi (Kitara FC), Usama Arafat Kiiza (KCCA FC), Patrick Jonah Kakande (SC Villa), Muhammad Shaban (KCCA FC)