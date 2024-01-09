Overview: These awards were given out by Isaac Mukasa (Executive director, Real Stars Sports Agency), Henry Zzimbe (Jude Colour Solutions) and Resty Namugema Mbatidde (Deputy PRO of Fortebet)

Fortebet Real Stars Monthly Awards for December 2023

Winners:

Football: Abraham Tusubira

Boxing: John Sserugoji

Cricket: Ritah Musamali

Rugby: Jude Jjuuko

The Fortebet Real Stars monthly awards for December 2023 were held on Tuesday, January 9th at Regio (Lazio) Restaurant in Kololo, Kampala.

Four sports personalities were rewarded in the different disciplines of Cricket, Rugby, Football and Boxing.

Maroons’ Abraham Tusubira won the football gong over Sports Club Villa’s Ivan Bogere and KCCA forward Muhammed Shaban.

Jude Jjuuko shows off his award

Rugby star player Jude Jjuuko came top over Alhaji Manono and Pius Mpoza.

“It is good to kick start the year on a high note with such an award. I am humbled and thanks to my teammates and the awards organizing team” Jjuuko remarked.

Victoria Pearls’ Ritah Musamali won in cricket after a remarkable performance in December at the lake side oval in Entebbe.

Ritah Musamali shows off her award

Musamali edged teammate Concy Aweko and Cricket Cranes’ Henry Ssenyondo.

“I am honoured to win this award. It motivates me as I target more great performances” Musamali noted in an interview with the media.

Professional boxer John Sserunjogi triumphed in the boxing section, ahead of Isaac Masembe and Jjunju Power.

John Sserunjogi shows off his award

“This award is special to me and I thank the organizers for recognizing our effort. I send a warning to boxers in my weight to stand alert” Sserunjogi vowed.

These awards were given out by Isaac Mukasa (Executive director, Real Stars Sports Agency), Henry Zzimbe (Jude Colour Solutions) and Resty Namugema Mbatidde (Deputy PRO of Fortebet)

Isaac Mukasa (right) received Abraham Tusubira’s award

These awards have run since 2018 and are sponsored by betting firm, Fortebet as well as Jude Colour Solutions.