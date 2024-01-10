Overview: Besides Andre Onana, Cameroon’s other choices in goal include Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu and Fabrice Ondoa.

Cameroon’s goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to miss his country’s opening match against Guinea at the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’Ivoire.

Onana made up the decision to stay with his club, Manchester United in the English Premier League as they prepare to face Tottenham Hot Spurs on Sunday, 14th January 2024.

The duel against Guinea will be played on Monday, 15th January 2024.

“We held constructive talks between the player (Onana) and the Cameroon Football Federation” Manchester United manager Erick Ten Hag was quoted by Daily Mirror.

Cameroon’s other choices in goal include Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu and Fabrice Ondoa.

Cameroon is pooled in group C alongside the reigning champions Senegal, Guinea and The Gambia and will be based in Yamoussoukro city at the Charles Konan Banny stadium.

In group A, hosts Cote D’Ivoire will face off with Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau.

Record champions Egypt will square up against Ghana, Cape Verde and Mozambique in group B.

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Angola are in group D.

Group E has Tunisia, Mali, South Africa and Namibia.

Another pre-tournament favourite Morocco is pooled in group F alongside Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Zambia and CECAFA region’s only representatives, Tanzania.

The tournament will officially kick off on 13th January and close on 11th February 2024.

There are five cities that will host this tournament. The capital Abidjan has two stadia; Alassane Ouattara Stadium and Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

There is Bouake City (Stade de la Paix Stadium), Korhogo City (Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium), San Pedro city (Laurent Pokou Stadium) and Yamoussoukro City (Charles Konan Banny Stadium).

